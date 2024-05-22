Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Clinton Co. ACT invites public to Pride Month celebration

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) invites the public to celebrate the beginning of Pride Month 2024, on Saturday, June 1, from 10 a.m.-noon, at the corner of Main and South streets in downtown Wilmington. All LBGTQ neighbors and advocates are welcome.

Wilmington Public Library to kick off summer reading program

The public is invited to the kickoff of Wilmington Public Library’s summer reading program, which runs from June 1 to Aug. 3. Complete challenges to earn prizes. This will be for ages 0-5, 5-12, 13-18, and adults. There will be a kick-off party at the library, 268 N. South St., on June 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. to register for summer reading and have some fun. Registration is open all summer.

Port William alumni to meet

The annual Port William Alumni dinner/meeting will be held June 1 at the Wilmington Aging-Up Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave. The evening will open with a social hour at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. After dinner, a business meeting will be conducted by president Mark Mason. Then Don DeVoe, class of ‘59, will speak. DeVoe was recently inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame 24. His prestigious career included coaching at Virginia Tech, University of Tennessee and Navy. For more information, call 937-728-6699, or 937-381-2034. Invitations are in the mail and reservations are required.

Lynchburg/Lynchburg-Clay alumni to hold banquet

The Lynchburg and Lynchburg-Clay Alumni Association will hold its Alumni Banquet on Saturday evening, June 8, at the Lynchburg-Clay Elementary School. The meal will be served at 6:30 p.m., but a time for touring the buildings and athletic facilities, reviewing school history, and socializing will be held from 4:30 until 6:30. All Lynchburg High School and Lynchburg-Clay High School graduates and former students are invited. The cost is $25 per person and will feature a catered meal and an outstanding evening of entertainment and reminiscing. For more information and reservations, contact alumni treasurer Zane Walker at 937-205-2605, alumni secretary Cathy Griffith at 513-309-8107, alumni president Jim Faust at 937-288-2235, or past president, Bob Pittser at 937 725-2821.

WHS Class of 1959 plans 65th reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1959 is planning a 65th reunion on July 25. A luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Kava Haus, located at 187 E. Locust St. (formerly Marsh Funeral Home). For further information, contact Nancy Vandervort Kelly at 937-486-4551.