BREAKING: Golfer Gabby Woods wins NCAA Division II national championship

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Gabby Woods won the NCAA Division II National Championship Women’s Golf Tournament Thursday at Orange County National – Panther Lake.

The national runnerup last season, Woods opened with a 1-under 71 then came back with a 5-under 67 to share the lead after two rounds.

Her 6-under par 138 total was a new Findlay 36-hole record.

Woods, a Clinton-Massie High School graduate, closed with a 69 to win the tournament by one shot over Olivia Mitchell of DBU.