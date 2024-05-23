Wilson in long jump first state qualifier for county

PIQUA — Cale Wilson long jump win streak ended Thursday but his ultimate goal remains.

Wilson was third in the long jump at the Division II Region 8 Track and Field Championships here at Piqua High School.

His jump of 21-0.25 was good enough to earn him a berth in next week’s OHSAA Division II Track and Field Championship at Dayton’s Welcome Stadium.

Wilson also advanced to Saturday’s finals in the 400-meter dash, clocking a 49.68 which was the second best time overall and fastest time in the first heat.

Clinton-Massie’s Azlynn Green was 15th in the shot put with a toss of 29-10.5.

In the preliminary heats of the 100-meter hurdles, Taliah Billingsley ran 17.07 and finished 15th among the qualifiers but failed to advance to the Saturday final heat.

In the 4×200-meter relay preliminary, Clinton-Massie was 1oth overall with a time of 1:31.86. The final qualifying time was 1:31.58.

In the girls preliminary of the 300-meter hurdles, Blanchester’s Aubrey Stevens was 12th in 49.03 seconds. The final qualifying time was 47.26 seconds.