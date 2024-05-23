Chamber to highlight library in its Monthly Member Showcase

The public is invited to join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for its “Monthly Member Showcase” on Tuesday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. This month’s highlighted member is the Wilmington Public Library.

The community is invited to stop by the library, located at 268 North South St., Wilmington, during the showcase to learn more about its services and upcoming programs, meet its team, network with fellow members of the business and greater community, and enjoy refreshments and a gift basket giveaway.

Each month, the Chamber holds “On the Move” office hours where they are hosted by a different monthly Chamber member every Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Members and the general public are welcome and encouraged to “pop in” during this time to say hello, ask questions about your membership and upcoming events, and drop off or pick up materials.

The new Monthly Member Showcase is typically held on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the location of the monthly office hours host.