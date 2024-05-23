Adventure begins at the Blanchester Public Library this summer

Buckle up and get ready for the “Adventure Begins at Your Library”-themed Summer Reading events at the Blanchester Public Library.

Summer reading registration is underway for children and teens. All participants can earn prizes just for reading (or being read to). Just visit the library to register. The library also will host a Summer Reading Kickoff Party at 2 p.m., Friday, May 31, featuring s’mores, crafts and other activities, in which you may also register. All registrants receive a free yard sign.

The Summer Reading programs run from June 1 through July 31 for children and teens. Teens have multiple ways to be entered into prize drawings and receive several prizes just for turning in one Teen Review or Adventure Bingo sheet.

Storytimes for various age groups also continue throughout the summer, plus the Family Storytime for all ages at 5 p.m. each Monday. Schedules are available at the library or on the library website at http://www.blanlibrary.org.

The library also has a packed schedule of events throughout June and July, including the return of Family Fun Fridays. At 2 p.m. each Friday afternoon, the library hosts a free program suitable for all age.

Adults also have numerous opportunities to earn prizes just for reading, as well as the chance to win a 22-inch tabletop Blackstone griddle, during the Adult Summer Reading from June 3 through Aug. 3.

Participants simply must fill out a slip for every book they read (or listen to) to be entered in a random prize drawing. So, the more books read, the better chance of winning a prize. Prizes also will be awarded to the top entries in trivia contests. Drawings will be held June 22, July 13 and Aug. 3.

All participants will be entered in the grand prize drawing on Aug. 3, with the winner receiving the Blackstone griddle and three runners-up each receiving a $50 store gift card.

The library also will host an Adventure Speaker Series for adults with Backpacking 101 at 6 p.m., June 20; Hiking the Buckeye Trail at 6 p.m., July 2; and The Sheltowee Challenge at 6 p.m, Aug. 8.

The Friends of the Blanchester Public Library sponsors the Summer Reading programs.

For more information, visit or call the library at (937) 783-3585.