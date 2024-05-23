Haley: City makes strides in downtown beautification, safety

WILMINGTON — Mayor Pat Haley said this week that the City of Wilmington has made further strides in its ongoing downtown beautification and safety programs.

“This week, crews have been diligently power washing the sidewalks along Locust, Mulberry, Main, and South streets, effectively washing away the remnants of winter and refreshing the downtown walkways,” Haley said in a news release.

“The latest efforts mark a continuation of the city’s dedication to creating a welcoming and aesthetically pleasing environment for both residents and visitors,” Haley said. “In partnership with Main Street Wilmington and the Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the city is not only enhancing the physical appearance of downtown but also boosting the area’s appeal through the promotion of local businesses and the organization of community-driven events.”

According to Haley, there will also be a heightened presence of city police officers patrolling on foot in the downtown district and at key commercial areas such as the shopping center, Lowe’s and Walmart on the east side of town.

“These officers are dedicated to community policing, fostering daily interactions with business owners, residents, and visitors, thereby enhancing the safety and enjoyment of our streets for shopping, socializing, and leisure activities,” Haley said.

According to the news release, the seasonal transition will soon be embellished with the addition of spring flowers in hanging baskets and pots in the downtown, adding a splash of color and life to the streets. Notably, the Pocket Park in downtown Wilmington has been transformed into a blooming sanctuary thanks to the hard work of Jane Johns and her team, who have meticulously planted fresh flowers and laid new mulch.

“The City of Wilmington extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the individuals, organizations and Wilmington Police Department involved in the beautification and safety efforts and invites the community to take part in the renaissance of downtown,” said Haley. “Together, we are making Wilmington’s downtown district an even more inviting and vibrant place to visit and enjoy.”