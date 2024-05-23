OSU Alumni Club of Clinton Co. announces scholarship recipients

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Clinton County is proud to announce its scholarship recipients for 2024.

The winners of a $1,000 Sheila Sites Memorial Scholarship are Kenzie Washum and Brighton Rodman. Both Kenzie and Brighton are seniors at Clinton-Massie High School. Kenzie plans on studying pharmaceutical sciences, while Brighton will be studying biomedical engineering.

To receive the scholarship, students must be admitted to Ohio State and be an incoming freshman in the fall. They preferably are ranked in the top 10% of their high school class, and must have a record of performance in activities both in school and in the community, and they must impress the scholarship committee with a sound interest and positive attitude toward college work.

The Ohio State Alumni Club of Clinton County represents graduates of the university living in Clinton County.