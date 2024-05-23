May is Stroke Awareness Month

When it comes to a stroke, every second counts. Stroke is the number five cause of death and leading cause of disability in the U.S.

Stroke can happen to anyone, any age, any time. Strokes are preventable, treatable, and survivable. A stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is interrupted by a clot or ruptured blood vessel. Without oxygen-rich blood, brain cells can die. Quick response and treatment of a stroke makes a difference between a full recovery and permanent disability. Everyone needs to know the warning signs of a stroke and use the letters in F.A.S.T. to spot a stroke.

F = Face Drooping. Does one side of the face droop or is it numb? Ask the person to smile. Is the person’s smile uneven?

A = Arm Weakness. Is one arm weak or numb? Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S = Speech Difficulty. Is speech slurred?

T = Time to call 911. Stroke is an emergency. Every minute counts and early treatment leads to higher survival rates and lower disability rates. Calling 911 lets first responders start treatment on someone experiencing stroke symptoms before arriving at the hospital.

Other common signs, for both men and women, include problems seeing out of one or both eyes, balance or coordination problems, or a sudden severe headache. Women can also experience weakness, confusion, excessive tiredness, nausea, or vomiting. Some signs of a stroke in women can be subtle enough to be missed or brushed off. This can lead to a delay in getting lifesaving treatment.

Prevention is key. There are certain risk factors you can control and risk factors that you cannot control. Work with your doctor to create a plan to prevent a stroke. This may include taking medications as recommended by your doctor and/or learning how to manage your health conditions.

People with diabetes are twice as likely to have a stroke as people who do not. Diabetes is a condition that causes blood sugar to rise. A fasting blood sugar level of 126 or higher is dangerous. They also tend to develop heart disease or have a stroke at an earlier age than those without diabetes. Every two minutes, an American adult with diabetes is hospitalized for a stroke.

For more information visit www.stroke.org and take the Stroke Risk Assessment. Diabetes Wellness classes are also available through the Clinton County Health District, free to Clinton County residents. Next classes are June 4 and 11, from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (two-part class). Contact Clinton County Health District at 937-382-7221 for further information.