Basketball first up in Clinton County History Center speaker series

Embark on a journey through the diverse and dynamic world of sports with the Clinton County History Center’s brand new speaker series.

The first in the monthly “The Scoreboard Speaks” series will cover basketball with Clinton County legends Don DeVoe, Robbin Luck, Greg Nared and Butch Hooper. The basketball speaker series night will be held 7 p.m. Thursday at the McCoy Room on the Wilmington College campus.

All active History Center members may attend free of charge. Non-members are $5 at-the-door per event. Learn more at clintoncountyhistory.org/the-scoreboard-speaks/

The Clinton County History Center is actively seeking sports and school memorabilia related to Clinton County for their museum collection. They would like to increase their collection of varsity jackets, sports uniforms or jerseys, and other items or photographs from both the historic and contemporary county schools in order to preserve the legacy of community sports and education for years to come. If you would like to donate or loan items, ensuring they will be well preserved, please contact director Shelby Boatman at 937-382-4684 or [email protected].

At this time one other Clinton County History Center speaker series night has been set — football on Aug. 22 with Mike “Big Daddy” Wilson, Bill Anders and Andy Olds among those scheduled to attend. This event also will be held in the McCoy Room at Wilmington College’s Kelly Center.

There will be other events set each month as well and they will be announced as they are confirmed, with location and speakers. Topics such as Wilmington College, baseball, officials, golf and others are being considered.

These engaging evenings will bring together sports professionals, experts and enthusiasts from various fields, offering unique insights, captivating stories, and firsthand experiences that illuminate the athletic excellence in our community.

From the gridiron to the golf course, the basketball court to the baseball diamond, each installment of our speaker series shines a spotlight on a different aspect of sports culture, history, and achievement. We will welcome a lineup of distinguished speakers, including former football stars, golf pros, basketball legends, baseball veterans, sports media personalities, and more.

Through insightful discussions, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and interactive Q&A sessions, these speakers will offer a glimpse into their respective sports, sharing wisdom, passion, and a deep appreciation for the transformative power of athletics.

Whether you’re eager to hear tales of on-field glory, gain insider perspectives on sports journalism, or learn about the impact of sports on our local community, our speaker series promises an enriching and unforgettable experience for all ages. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with fellow fans, celebrate the spirit of competition, and explore the enduring legacy of sports in Clinton County.