Main St. recycling drop-off location to close temporarily

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District has announced a temporary closure of the Main Street Recycling Drop-off location in Wilmington, effective May 31 to June 2. The closure will allow for necessary repairs and sealing of the asphalt.

During the closure, residents are encouraged to utilize the Recycling Drop-off location in front of the Clinton County Job & Family Services building at 1025 S. South St. This site will be available as an alternative drop-off location for recyclables from May 31 to June 2.

However, residents should note that effective June 3, the JFS site will be permanently closed to make way for a new greenspace design and parking lot improvements planned by the Clinton County Commissioners. The commissioners’ project will enhance the overall appearance of the area and provide improved parking facilities for visitors.

The Clinton County Solid Waste Management District reminds residents that there are several other recycling drop-off locations throughout the county that will remain open during the weekend closure. Residents can visit the district’s website or contact them directly for information on alternative locations.

For more information on recycling services and drop-off locations, contact the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District at (937) 382-6177.