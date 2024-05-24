WHS boys, EC girls track, field seasons end at regionals

Wilmington’s boys and East Clinton’s girls competed Friday in the second day of competition at regional track and field meets.

The Wilmington boys were at the Division I Region 4 meet at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

The East Clinton girls were at the Division III Region 12 meet at Troy High School.

Elijah Stewart of WHS was 11th in the 100-meter dash. He finished in 11.28 seconds.

In the shot put, William Hildebrandt was 11th overall as well, posting a best distance of 44-6.5.

Julius Jackson did not run the 300-meter hurdles.

In Troy, Molly Seabaugh finished 10th in the 800-meter run in 2:25.47.

The EC 4×400-meter relay team of Seabaugh, Grace Wiseman, Kaylee Terrell and Carman Brown ran 4:33.09 and finished 15th overall.