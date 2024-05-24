31 Quakers anmed spring academic All-OAC

Wilmington College had 31 student-athletes honored across five different sports as academic All-Ohio Athletic Conference for the spring.

The Quakers softball team had the most athletes recognized with 10. Earning the honor for the third time in their careers were McKenna Archey, Hillary Huffer and Kylah Morrison. Being named for the second time were Judaea Wilson, Rachel Berry and Makenzie O’Neil. First time honorees were Nina Peak, Taylor Evans, Mollie Moore and Samantha Schwab.

Three teams had six honorees in baseball, men’s track and field, and women’s track and field. Three-time honorees on the baseball team are Griffin McCauley and Nathan Oliger. Brayden Kisling was named for the second time in his Quakers career while Kyle Jennings, Trent Mendenhall and Jay Utterdyke were named Academic All-OAC for the first time in their careers.

From men’s track and field, Simon Heys and Noah Tobin have both been on the team three times during their careers while Nathen Borgan and Justin Shuga have been honored twice. First time honorees are Mike Soltis and Gabe Moore.

Abby Lodewyck has represented the women’s track and field team three times while Haley Cook, Molly Hafer and Kylee Schafer have all been honored twice. Lucy Trout and Sarah Balliett were honored for the first time in their careers.

Men’s lacrosse had the most honorees in program history with three. Angus Cripe was recognized for the second time in his career while Cody Everly and Jayden Kruse were both honored for the first time.

To earn this honor, student-athletes must have a cumulative grade-point-average of 3.5 or above, be of varsity status, and be a sophomore or higher in class standing.

The cumulative GPA for Academic All-OAC is the GPA at the end of the semester preceding the end of each sport season, student-athletes must complete the equivalent of a full academic year while enrolled full time at a nominating school, and an athlete can’t be awarded more than three times in one sport.