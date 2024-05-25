Wilson wins 400, adds to state qualifying resume

PIQUA — Cole Wilson was not to be denied Saturday afternoon in the 400-meter dash.

The Clinton-Massie junior blistered the Piqua High School track in a single lap with a time of 48.52 seconds, winning the event and breaking his own school record.

Wilson will run the 400-meter dash in the OHSAA Division II Track and Field Championships 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the Welcome Stadium oval.

He also goes in the long jump 9 a.m. Thursday as a two-event qualifier.

Massie boys coach Scott Rolf feels Wilson may have the top regional time among all state qualifiers in the open quarter.

Clinton-Massie’s Kaylee Ramsey will have to wait until all pole vault results statewide are posted. She finished in a three-way tie for fifth at 10-6.

The top four from each regional around the state advances to the OHSAA Track and Field Championships.

But also the next two best times or distances earn at-large berths to Dayton.

Also in the pole vault, Makenna Tolliver of Wilmington was ninth at 9-6.

Wilmington’s Angelica Pais Becher was 14th in the long jump, hitting a best effort of 14-6.5.

Jude Leahy was 10th in the in the high jump, clearing 5-10. There were four athletes who cleared 6-2 and four more who cleared 6-0 in a tightly-bunched field.

In the 3,200-meter run, Madilyn Brausch of WHS ran 12:42.83 and placed 12th among the competitors.