East Clinton FFA holds 59th-annual banquet

The East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter recently held its 59th-annual Parent-Member Banquet. Submitted photo

On May 10, the East Clinton Great Oaks FFA chapter held their 59th-annual Parent-Member Banquet.

There were approximately 110 members and over 300 guests present. Several students were recognized for different CDE events including wildlife, rural soils, urban soils, novice and advanced parliamentary procedure, food science, Greenhand quiz, job interview, ag sales, public speaking, dairy judging, livestock judging, dairy foods, agronomy, equine, and poultry.

Special recognition was given to first place Novice parliamentary procedure and first place dairy team.

Awards were also given for students for Star Awards, Chapter Scholars, Top Ten Fruit sellers, State and American Degree Recipients, and SAE proficiency awards. Honorary Chapter awards were presented to David and Sherri Kile and Tom and Heather Beiting for their hard work in helping the FFA chapter over the entire year.

Lastly, State FFA President Anna Moeller addressed the crowd from the State FFA Association.