Clinton Co. Business Advisory Council presents integrity scholarships

The Clinton County Business Advisory Council is pleased to announce the following recipients of the 2024 Integrity Scholarships: Leah Binau, Clinton-Massie Local; Caleb Brown, Blanchester Local; Ashley Delph, Wilmington City; Layla Winemiller, Blanchester Local; Oliver McDermott, Wilmington City; Morgan Riggers, Clinton-Massie Local; Brighton Rodman, Clinton-Massie Local; Miles Theetge, Clinton-Massie Local; Katelyn Toles, Blanchester Local; and Aiden Walker, East Clinton Local.

The scholarship was initiated in 1998 to make the cost of post-secondary education more affordable to deserving students, according to a news release. The recipients are selected based on attributes such as ethics, ambition, and academic promise.

The scholarship committee elected to award 10 scholarships for 2024 to Clinton County students, each in the amount of $625.

The generosity of the following businesses and individuals in Clinton County made this year’s scholarship possible:

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., Littleton Funeral Home, Red Brick on Main, American Equipment Service Inc., McCarty Gardens, Smith-Feike-Minton Inc., BDK Feed & Supply, Melvin Stone Company, Phil & Vicki Snow, Bush Auto Place, Moore’s Garden Center, South Central Ohio OB Gyn, Inc., Champion Bridge Company, Inc., Nationwide Insurance, Paul Hall, Thomas Woods Paving, Croghan Autocare, LTD, Naylor’s Furniture, Uptown Printing, D & E Equipment New Sabina Industries, Wagenseller, Foley, Hollingsworth & Co., Edgington Funeral Homes, Ohio Living, Cape May, Wilmington Iron and Metal, Ellis Fence and Home Exteriors, and Peelle Law Offices.

This is the 27th year for the BAC Scholarship and including the 10 recipients listed, 195 graduates have been awarded scholarships totaling over $102,850.

The Clinton County Foundation administers the scholarship fund. A campaign for the 2025 scholarship drive will begin in October.