Breen leaving WC swim program for Countryside YMCA

WILMINGTON, Ohio – Long-time Wilmington College swim coach Trip Breen is leaving the college to take a job in Lebanon.

Breen has been head coach of the WC swim program since 1998 and recently completed his 25th season as head coach. He has accepted the position of Director of Competitive Swimming at the Countryside YMCA.

“Trip Breen is synonymous with Wilmington College swimming” said Wilmington College athletic director Bill Wilson. “He is one of the most respected professionals in the nation and on our campus. We wish him the very best as he starts a new chapter to his life.”

Breen was named the Ohio Athletic Conference Women’s Swimming Coach of the Year in 2002 and the OAC Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year four times (2004, 2013, 2014, 2015). The Quakers best finish as a team in the OAC Championships was third on the men’s side in 2015 and fourth on the women’s side several times.

Breen has coached countless swimmers to All-OAC honors and has had five swimmers inducted into the Wilmington College Athletics Hall of Fame.

“I am thankful for the time that I spent at Wilmington College,” Breen said in a press release from the WC Sports Information Department. “I have had the opportunity to work with outstanding administrators, faculty and staff.

“The highlight for me has been the time spent with generations of Wilmington College swimming student-athletes. They have made me a better coach and, more importantly, a better person. For that, I am eternally grateful.”