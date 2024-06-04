ECHS Class of ‘24 celebrated

Eighty-nine graduates were celebrated at East Clinton’s commencement ceremony on Saturday in the high school gymnasium. Simply Imaged Photography LLC. Keynote speaker Laura Lynch, a seventh grade social studies teacher at East Clinton Middle School, congratulates salutatorian Anna Lopez at the East Clinton High School graduation ceremony. More scenes from the East Clinton High School graduation on Saturday. More scenes from the East Clinton High School graduation on Saturday. More scenes from the East Clinton High School graduation on Saturday. More scenes from the East Clinton High School graduation on Saturday.

SABINA — On Saturday, June 1, the East Clinton High School gymnasium was filled with pride and excitement as the class of 2024 celebrated its 58th commencement graduation ceremony. A total of 89 students received their diplomas on Saturday.

The ceremony began with a speech from East Clinton Board of Education President Linda Compton, who recognized the teachers of the year and student services employees of the year, as well as those retiring from the school. She also congratulated the graduates on their achievements.

The keynote speaker for the evening was Laura Lynch, a seventh grade social studies teacher at East Clinton Middle School and project coordinator for Trust. Lynch was nominated by the class of 2024 and was introduced by high school principal Michael Adams. In her speech, Lynch emphasized the importance of happiness and true success.

“Success is sometimes portrayed as an accumulation of wealth or titles,” Lynch said. “But true success is something much deeper. True success is found in happiness.”

She went on to say that happiness is not a destination, but a journey that comes from within. “It’s about finding joy in the little things,” Lynch said.

Adams then announced the valedictorians and salutatorian of the class. McKayla Long and Kailyn Mason were named co-valedictorians, while Anna Lopez was named salutatorian.

In their speeches, the valedictorians and salutatorian shared their reflections on their time at East Clinton High School. Long reminded the graduates that while high school may be over, they still have many miles to go before they reach their destination.

“Congratulations to everyone of you,” she said. “The future holds great things for you all. Go get them and go Astros!”

Mason spoke about how the school had given her more than just an education. “This school didn’t just provide an education, it gave me community, support, and encouragement,” she said. “It gave me a sense of belonging and countless other experiences.”

Lopez emphasized the importance of overcoming obstacles and finding individual stories that shape us into who we are today. “No one has or ever will live a perfect life,” she said. “All of us have overcome obstacles that have seemed insanely impossible. We all come from all sorts of different places, loving and damaged families, fortune and less fortunate.”

She also encouraged the graduates to approach life as an opportunity to experience, rather than a necessity to fulfill. “Life is a get-to experience, not a have-to,” she said.