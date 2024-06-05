ATSG announces executive leadership succession

WILMINGTON — Air Transport Services Group, Inc., the global leader in medium wide-body freighter aircraft leasing, air operations, and support services, has announced that it is implementing the following succession plan, according to a news release:

– Joe Hete, who currently serves as chairman of the Board of Directors and chief executive officer, has been appointed executive chairman

– Mike Berger, who currently serves as president, has been appointed chief executive officer and a member of the company’s board

– Jeffrey Dominick, who currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors, has been appointed president.

These changes are effective immediately, according to the release.

Randy Rademacher, lead independent director, said in the release, “Today’s announcement demonstrates our deep bench of talent at both the executive and Board level. Last year we were fortunate to have Joe step back into the CEO role at an important time for ATSG, and we are pleased he will continue to play a key role in guiding the company forward as Executive Chairman. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his extensive knowledge, distinguished leadership, and insights as we position ATSG for the future.”

Rademacher continued, “We are also excited to appoint Mike as the company’s next CEO. He has been an integral member of our management team since 2018, and he has helped to shape the company’s long-term strategic plan. ATSG will certainly benefit from his deep understanding of the global air freight industry and proven track record of success as a leader. Additionally, we are delighted to welcome Jeff to the company’s leadership team. Having served on our Board for over seven years, Jeff brings his vast experience in our business and competitive position to his new role as President, as well as significant expertise in capital markets and investing in airline and aircraft-related transactions. With today’s appointments, we are confident we have the right team in place to continue building on our strong foundation, solidifying our market-leading position, providing opportunities for our employees, and delivering meaningful value for our shareholders.”

Hete said, “It has been a privilege to serve as CEO again during this transitional period, and I look forward to moving into the Executive Chairman role and working closely with Mike and Jeff to help oversee ATSG’s ongoing success, drive value for all our stakeholders and deliver against our strategic priorities.”

Berger said, “As we work to create the world’s premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions, I am both honored and humbled to serve as the company’s next CEO. With our resilient business model and diverse customer base, ATSG has considerable momentum underway. I am eager to continue collaborating with our talented management team as we execute our strategy of delivering best-in-class transportation solutions for our air carriers, e-commerce leaders, government agencies and other stakeholders globally.”

Air Transport Services Group (ATSG) is a premier provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation solutions for both domestic and international air carriers, as well as companies seeking outsourced airlift services. ATSG is the global leader in freighter aircraft leasing with a fleet that includes Boeing 767, Airbus A321, and Airbus A330 converted freighters.