A rockin’ summer kicks off in Wilmington

Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Summer Concert Series kicked off Friday night with a rousing performance from Dirty Deeds Xtreme AC/DC. A large crowd filled Sugartree Street and enjoyed all the food, fun and music throughout the night.
The Friday night Summer Concert Series continues this Friday, June 14 with Crush – A Bon Jovi Experience rocking the stage. There will be another concert on June 28 in the Eagles parking lot.
To cap off a spectacular summer in Wilmington, the big event, “Rock the Block,” will be held on July 26 and 27.