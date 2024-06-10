A rockin’ summer kicks off in Wilmington

Photos by Kenton Adkins Photos by Kenton Adkins Photos by Kenton Adkins Photos by Kenton Adkins Photos by Kenton Adkins Photos courtesy of Clinton Co. Convention and Visitors Bureau Photos courtesy of Clinton Co. Convention and Visitors Bureau Photos courtesy of Clinton Co. Convention and Visitors Bureau Photos courtesy of Clinton Co. Convention and Visitors Bureau

Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau’s Summer Concert Series kicked off Friday night with a rousing performance from Dirty Deeds Xtreme AC/DC. A large crowd filled Sugartree Street and enjoyed all the food, fun and music throughout the night.

The Friday night Summer Concert Series continues this Friday, June 14 with Crush – A Bon Jovi Experience rocking the stage. There will be another concert on June 28 in the Eagles parking lot.

To cap off a spectacular summer in Wilmington, the big event, “Rock the Block,” will be held on July 26 and 27.