BOX-14 elects president, vice president

WILMINGTON — BOX-14 in Clinton County announced this week the election of Neil Rhonemus as president and Bruce Beam as vice president. This newly-formed community-based organization is dedicated to providing critical support to local first responders during major or long-duration incidents.

Rhonemus, an experienced leader in the community, brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to public service, according to a news release. His leadership will guide BOX-14 in its mission to offer on-scene relief and resources for first responders, enhancing their ability to manage incidents effectively and safely.

Beam shares this dedication and will play a crucial role in supporting the organization’s objectives, according to the release.

“Together, they will oversee the establishment of BOX-14’s programs and initiatives, ensuring that our local heroes have the support they need during critical times,” the release states.

BOX-14 aims to address the challenges identified by the Ohio Task Force on Volunteer Fire Service, including recruitment, retention, training issues, and financial stability. By leveraging community volunteers, BOX-14 will provide rest, relief, and rehabilitation resources to first responders, helping to combat the physical and mental fatigue that can occur during extended operations.

“We are thrilled to have Neil Rhonemus and Bruce Beam lead BOX-14,” said Lori Burton-Cluxton, spokesperson for the organization. “Their combined experience and dedication to our community will be invaluable as we work to support our first responders and enhance their capabilities during emergencies.”

BOX-14 is privately funded and operates without the use of taxpayer dollars, relying on community support and volunteer efforts. The organization draws inspiration from similar initiatives like BOX-65 in Pickaway and BOX-13 in Cincinnati, aiming to create a sustainable and independent support system for local first responders.

For more information about BOX-14 and how you can get involved, please visit https://www.facebook.com/Unit.BOX14/ or contact Lori at [email protected].