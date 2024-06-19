Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Genealogical Society to hold meeting

The Clinton County Genealogical Society will hold its next meeting Monday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at the Clinton County History Center, 149 E. Locust St. in Wilmington. The program will be a study of the Ohio Genealogical Society. Said to be the largest state genealogical group in the country, the presentation will study OGS’s family history resources and show what educational programs are available. It will also cover what resources are available in the OGS library located in Bellville, Ohio. The public is welcome to this event.

Blan Parks and Recreation events

A concert in the park and splash water slides will be highlights of upcoming events by the Blanchester Parks and Recreation Department. A concert in the park in the center of town in Blanchester will be 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Splash water slides will be place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 27 behind the Blanchester Municipal Building.

Free dinner at Blan’s Grace UMC

Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester will host a free dinner for the community from 4:30-6 p.m. (its second Grill Out of the season) Thursday, June 27 in the Fellowship Hall of the church. The church extends a warm welcome to anyone in the community to enjoy a delicious meal of: burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, green beans, chips, desserts and drinks, plus, a chance to visit with their neighbors, and listen to the musical stylings of Pastor Dean. All are welcome. The church is located on the corner of Center and Wright streets. For more information, call 937-783-3655.

Merchants National Bank to hold blood drive

A blood donation drive will be held at the Merchants National Bank Wilmington Rombach branch, 2829 Rombach Ave., on June 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please contact Chad Beam or Nikki Custis to schedule your appointment at 937-805-4800.

ECHS Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative to hold rummage sale

The East Clinton High School Leadership Clinton Youth Collaborative will be holding a summer rummage sale July 20-21. Proceeds will go towards class project for the EC LCYC class. The students are looking for individuals to set up. For more information or to sign up as a seller, please contact Steve Wages [email protected]

WHS Class of 1959 plans 65th reunion

The Wilmington High School Class of 1959 is planning a 65th reunion on July 25. A luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Kava Haus, located at 187 E. Locust St. (formerly Marsh Funeral Home). For further information, contact Nancy Vandervort Kelly at 937-486-4551.