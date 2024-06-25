Ohio State to add 14 to Athletics Hall of Fame this fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio – This fall, 14 Buckeyes will be enshrined in the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame, including Christy Blough (men’s volleyball), Chase Buchanan (men’s tennis), Tiffany Cameron (women’s soccer), Michael Hartfield (men’s track and field), Jeff Logan (football), Marisa Main (women’s volleyball), Brian Mannino (baseball), Braxton Miller (football), Kathy Monard (women’s cross country/track), Greg Oden (men’s basketball), Tony Russo (men’s lacrosse), Kyle Snyder (wrestling), Gene Smith (administrator) and Matt Wilhelm (football).

The group will be officially inducted during a dinner Oct. 4 in the Covelli Center and recognized at Ohio Stadium when the Buckeye football team hosts Iowa Oct. 5. Tickets for the dinner will go on sale at a later date.

The Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame was created in 1977 and has inducted 487 athletes, coaches and administrators through 2023.

Christy Blough

Men’s Volleyball, 2014-17

Christy Blough lettered from 2014-17 at setter for the Buckeyes and led Ohio State to the NCAA Championship in both 2016 and 2017. A two-time American Volleyball Coaches Association Second Team All-American (2016-17), Blough was the Big Ten Medal of Honor winner as a senior in 2017. Volleyball Magazine named him to its First Team All-America squad in 2017.

Chase Buchanan

Men’s Tennis, 2009-12

The Ohio State men’s tennis program has had a tremendous run of success and Chase Buchanan was one of the best players during the run. He is one of only two five-time All-Americans in program history and finished his career with 220 combined victories. Buchanan was a three-time NCAA doubles participant and became part of the first NCAA Doubles National Championship team in program history, winning the title with Blaz Rola in 2012. The duo was the first doubles team in collegiate history to win all three collegiate major doubles titles in the same season.

Tiffany Cameron

Women’s Soccer, 2009-12

Tiffany Cameron is the most prolific scorer in Ohio State women’s soccer history. She ended her career with the most career goals (40) and the most points (96) of any player in program history. Her 21 goals and 47 points as a senior in 2012 are still the most in a single season in program history as well. She recorded nine game-winning goals as a senior, which were the most in the country that season, and her 19 career game-winners were tied for fourth-most in Big Ten history at the time of her induction.

Michael Hartfield

Men’s Track & Field, 2011-13

Michael Hartfield was a four-time USTFCCCA All-American for the Ohio State track & field program. He made the first team during the 2013 outdoor season and the second team during the 2011 indoor and outdoor seasons and the 2012 outdoor season. Hartfield claimed five Big Ten Championships, winning the outdoor long jump in 2011, 2012 and 2013, the indoor long jump in 2011 and the outdoor triple jump in 2013.

Jeff Logan

Football, 1974-77

Jeff Logan had the challenge of taking over as Ohio State’s starting running back following the graduation of two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, but cemented his own place in Buckeye history by playing on two Big Ten championship-winning teams and serving as the team’s co-captain in 1977. Logan rushed for 2,026 career yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 35 career games. As a first-year starter in 1976, he totaled 1,248 rushing yards, a figure that ranked fourth in school history at the time and still ranks in the Top 20 on Ohio State’s single-season list today.

Marisa Main

Women’s Volleyball, 2004-06

Marisa Main was named to the AVCA All-America Second Team in all three seasons with the Buckeyes (2004, 2005, 2006) and to the ASICS/Volleyball Magazine All-American Second Team twice (2005, 2006). She was a three-time AVCA First Team All-Region selection and also was named First Team All-Big Ten three times.

Brian Mannino

Baseball, 1992-95

Brian Mannino was a four-year letterwinner for the Buckeyes, playing on the Ohio State squad from 1992 to 1995. He helped the Buckeyes capture Big Ten Tournament titles in 1994 and 1995 and to NCAA Tournament appearances all four of his seasons.

Braxton Miller

Football, 2011-15

One of the most electrifying players in school history – whether it was as a quarterback or a wide receiver – Braxton Miller was a Big Ten Conference champion, national champion and major award winner throughout his five-year Ohio State career. His seven major Big Ten awards are the most by a Big Ten player: Chicago Tribune Silver Football (2012, 2013), Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year (2012, 2013), Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year (2012, 2013) and Thompson-Randle-El Freshman of the Year (2011). Miller’s 8,609 yards of total offense rank third in Ohio State history, his 3,314 career rushing yards rank seventh and his 5,292 passing yards is 12th. His 88 touchdowns responsible for (36 rushing/receiving TDs and 52 passing TDs) were a school record and still rank second.

Kathy Monard

Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field, 1986-87

Kathy Monard remains one of the best distance runners in Ohio State’s track & field and cross country history. The 1986 NCAA individual qualifier finished a program-best ninth in the cross country championships, earning All-America honors. She was also an Outdoor First Team All-America honoree the same year in the 3000m. The two-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree was also the 1987 Big Ten 5000m champion. Monard was a champion on the track and in the classroom as a two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection. She remains in the Top 3 among the all-time leaders list in three events at Ohio State.

Greg Oden

Men’s Basketball, 2006-07

One of the most recognizable figures both on and off the court, Greg Oden was one of the country’s most dominant players during the 2006-07 season. He was named the National Defensive Player of the Year and helped lead the Buckeyes to a national championship game appearance. He had 25 points and 12 rebounds in the championship game vs. Florida.

Tony Russo

Men’s Lacrosse, 2001-04

Tony Russo is one of the greatest players to stand in net for the Ohio State men’s lacrosse program. A captain and four-year starter for the Buckeyes, Russo is the only Buckeye to earn multiple conference player of the year awards. His sophomore season in 2002 saw him post the second-best save percentage in the country and a Top 5 goals-against average. He followed that season up with a junior campaign worthy of Great Western Lacrosse League Player of the Year and First Team All-GWLL honors. Russo helped the Buckeyes to a GWLL title and the first NCAA Tournament appearance in program history that season. In 2004, Russo backstopped Ohio State to back-to-back GWLL regular season titles and NCAA Tournament appearances and picked up his second conference player of the year award.

Gene Smith

Administration, 2005-24

A graduate of Notre Dame, Gene Smith will retire as Senior Vice President and Wolfe Foundation Athletics Director at The Ohio State University at the end of this month after a storied, 19-year career leading the Department of Athletics, one of the most successful and outstanding athletic programs in the country. Smith’s tenure as AD at Ohio State started in April 2005 and is the third-longest among the school’s eight athletics directors.

Kyle Snyder

Wrestling, 2015-18

Kyle Snyder lettered and captained the Buckeyes during the four seasons he competed at Ohio State from 2015-18. The four-time All-American helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2015 NCAA Team Championship before winning three individual NCAA crowns at heavyweight from 2016-18. He was the runner-up at 197 pounds in 2015. Snyder became the youngest world champion and winner of Olympic Gold in U.S. history, claiming the Olympic title for the United States in 2016.

Matt Wilhelm

Football, 1999-2002

Matt Wilhelm was a three-year starter at middle linebacker and one of the cornerstones of the Buckeyes’ 2002 defense that helped them win a national championship. The team’s leading tackler with 121 stops that season, he earned consensus First Team All-America honors and All-Big Ten Conference honors. He still ranks in the Top 10 all-time in career tackles for loss (eighth – 43.5) and single season tackles-for-loss (ninth – 19.5 in 2002). Wilhelm capped off his senior season by registering a team-high 11 tackles in Ohio State’s 31-24 double overtime win against Miami in the BCS National Championship Game. He had career totals of 266 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 48 games in the Scarlet and Gray.