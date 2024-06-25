WC grad Hyatt named to director of facilities, operations for college

WILMINGTON – Jake Hyatt has been hired as the assistant athletic director for facilities and operations at Wilmington College.

Hyatt is a former student-athlete at WC, playing baseball for four years and graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Sport Management in 2019.

“We are excited to see Jake return to Wilmington College,” said senior director of athletics Bill Wilson. “He has valuable institutional knowledge of and an enthusiasm for Wilmington College and our athletics programs. He is a great addition to our athletic leadership team.”

During his time as a student at Wilmington, Hyatt worked as a student assistant equipment manager all four years. In this role, Hyatt’s tasks included assisting with the ordering, sizing, and fitting of equipment for players, setting up and tearing down for game days, increasing department efficiency and more.

Hyatt moved on to Xavier University after graduation and earned a Master’s of Sports Administration degree in May of 2022. While he was there, he worked as a grounds crew member for the Musketeers. He helped maintain the fields and courts through mowing and landscaping, coordinated facility events, and kept high standards for Xavier’s Division I playing surfaces.

Hyatt’s current role is a park manager for the City of Blue Ash. His tasks include hiring, training, and scheduling of staff to mow, mulch, weed, perform daily park maintenance, and maintain a high standard for the cleanliness of the parks.

Much like his time at Wilmington, Hyatt was responsible for the coordination of large events held at the parks. This included the set up and tear down for the Memorial Day Parade; Red, White & Blue Ash; Miracle Mile; Walk in the Woods and more.