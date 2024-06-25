Reds pitcher Lodolo goes on 15-day injured list with blister on pitching hand

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Nick Lodolo throws in the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Cincinnati Sunday. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds placed left-handed starting pitcher Nick Lodolo on the 15-day injured list on Tuesday with a blister on a finger of his pitching hand.

The move is retroactive to June 24.

Reds manager David Bell decided it was good for Lodolo to pitch with the blister against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. He tied a season high with four runs allowed, three earned. Lodolo had three strikeouts and a season-high four walks in 4 2/3 innings of Boston’s 7-4 victory.

“It really affected him mostly on the curveball,” Bell said following Sunday’s game. “He was still able to throw some good ones. Without his best pitches, that was a pretty good effort right there. Today was a little bit more challenging for him.”

Lodolo is 8-3 with a 2.96 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 70 innings in his 12 starts.

In a corresponding move, the Reds recalled right-hander Yosver Zulueta from Triple-A Louisville.

This is Lodolo’s third stint on the IL this season. He began the year on the IL with a left calf issue before making his season debut on April 13. He was placed on the IL again on May 15 with a left groin strain. Lodolo made seven starts for Cincinnati in 2023 before he was sidelined by a stress reaction in his left tibia.

