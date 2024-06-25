Clinton Co. Kids & Company: ‘Be our guest this weekend’

The cast and crew of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast JR” from Clinton County Kids and Company. Three shows run this weekend. Submitted photo

Clinton County Kids and Company is inviting the community to its presentation of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast JR” this weekend.

The show is directed by Ken Lydy, with music direction by Gina Sheldon, choreography by Ami Gallagher-Filip, and costumes and make-up by Tara Lydy.

Beauty and the Beast JR. tells the story of Belle, an adventurous young girl, and the Beast, her hideous captor who is actually a young prince trapped under a spell. In order to break the spell, the Beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return – before time runs out. With the help of the castle’s enchanted staff, including a loving teapot, a charming candelabra, and a nervous mantel clock, Belle and the Beast find a beautiful friendship and love that neither knew was possible. Beauty and the Beast JR. features classic songs from the Academy Award®-winning film score such as “Be Our Guest” and “Belle,” as well as original songs from the 1994 Tony®-nominated Broadway musical.

Performances of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. are open to the public at Wilmington High School (auditeria) on Friday, June 28 at 7 p.m. and two performances on Saturday, June 29 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Admission is free and donations are accepted at the door. Ticket reservations are required. Ticket reservations will be available through Booktix site http://cckidsandco.booktix.net. Seats are going fast. Donations to Kids and Company are accepted through Booktix or at the door.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International. For more information about licensing Beauty and the Beast JR. or other Disney shows, please visit www.DisneyMusicals.com.

Special thanks to current 2024 sponsors: Galvin Family Foundation of the Johnson Charitable Gift Fund, Charles Fischer Trust Fund, Wilmington College, Bayless Legacy Fund, Phil and Vicki Snow, Wilmington Eagles and Eagles Auxiliary #1224, Wilmington News Journal, Emily and Andrew McCoy, Becky Haines, Carrie Zeigler and State Farm Insurance, Papsy’s Place, Bayless Legacy Fund, Rachel Boyd, Mike Kees and D&E Equipment, Wilmington AM Rotary, Wilmington Kiwanis Club, David and Mary Anne Raizk, Cindy Camp, James Wiederhold, Mart Calderone, and many other private donations.