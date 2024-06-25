Wilson sworn in as police chief

Bob Wilson (left) is sworn in as Wilmington’s new police chief by Wilmington Mayor Pat Haley on Tuesday, with family, colleagues, and community members in attendance. Serena Hammond | News Journal Mayor Pat Haley speaks with Bob Wilson’s family after the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Serena Hammond | News Journal Bob Wilson (left) is sworn in as Wilmington’s new police chief by Wilmington Mayor Pat Haley on Tuesday, with family, colleagues, and community members in attendance. Serena Hammond | News Journal Michael Cluxton, special assistant to the mayor, shares kind words during Bob Wilson’s swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday. Serena Hammond | News Journal

WILMINGTON — On Tuesday morning in the city municipal building, Bob Wilson was officially sworn in as Wilmington’s new police chief.

Wilson, who previously served as the interim chief and a detective, was born and raised in Wilmington. The ceremony, attended by family, colleagues, friends, and community members, marked a significant milestone in Wilson’s distinguished career in law enforcement.

Wilmington Mayor Pat Haley delivered a speech recognizing Wilson’s dedication and service.

“Today, we are here to recognize the end of one chapter in the life of Bob Wilson, and to honor him as he begins another,” Haley said. “It is fitting that your family, colleagues, friends, and neighbors are all here to share this special moment with us. You have served the citizens of Wilmington well over the years as a patrol officer, detective, and most recently, interim chief of police. Your tenure has been a shining example of the best that law enforcement has to offer. You’ve stood as a rock, a steadfast defender of our community and a champion of justice.”

Haley praised Wilson for his progressive approach to policing. “You’ve been a beacon of progressive change, embracing the latest in policing strategies while never losing sight of the fundamental principles of fairness, compassion, and respect for all. You have made our community safer,” he added.

Special assistant to the mayor, Michael Cluxton, also shared kind words, highlighting Wilson’s commitment to the community and his exemplary leadership.