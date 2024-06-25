Registration now open for Harvest of Gold’s educational summer program

Harvest of Gold is excited to announce that registration is now open for its annual free educational summer program for students in grades K-5. The program offers a fantastic opportunity for young learners to engage in fun, hands-on activities while expanding their knowledge and skills.

Program Schedule:

– Grades K-2: Mondays from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

– Grades 3-5: Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.

– All Grades K-5: Fridays from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Dedicated towards special activities led by local community members.

Program Duration: three weeks, starting July 1

Don’t miss out on this incredible educational experience for your children. Spaces are limited, so act quickly.

Register: https://www.jotform.com/assign/241506031274143/241671342971054

For more information, contact Harvest of Gold at [email protected]