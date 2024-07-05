Lengthy high-speed pursuit ends in Clinton Co.

CLINTON COUNTY — Two suspects from Florida were reportedly apprehended following a high-speed pursuit involving a stolen vehicle that traveled through multiple counties on major highways and ended in Clinton County.

On Tuesday, the Delaware County Dispatch Center broadcast an alert for a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for an initially reported stolen vehicle — a white 2024 Toyota RAV4 that was last seen traveling on State Route 95 in Richland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). It was reported that the Toyota had been involved in multiple pursuits with multiple agencies.

Shortly thereafter, a sergeant from the Mt. Gilead Post of the OSHP observed the Toyota pass his location, traveling south on State Route 95 in Knox County. Once directly behind the Toyota entering Fredtricktown, the sergeant initiated a traffic stop. The Toyota reportedly failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. Shortly thereafter as it was approaching Mt. Vernon, the pursuit was terminated due to reckless driving and the risk to the public, according to OSHP.

The OSHP Aviation Unit was nearby and responded to the area, locating the Toyota and following it on Interstate 71 in Morrow County and into Delaware and Franklin counties. While the aviation unit provided aerial support, ground units trailed behind and did not have their lights or sirens activated.

According to OSHP, the Toyota continued south on I-71 before exiting onto Interstate 270 westbound. The Toyota proceeded south onto State Route 315. Troopers reportedly attempted to deploy stop sticks near the Ackerman Road exit, but were unsuccessful. The Toyota continued south on State Route 315 before exiting onto Interstate 670 westbound. The Toyota then continued south back to I-71 southbound.

The aviation unit tracked the Toyota on I-71 into Greene County with troopers still following at a distance. In Liberty Township, Clinton County at mile post 56, the Toyota swerved to avoid stop sticks deployed by a trooper, traveled onto the left shoulder and lost control. The Toyota swerved back into the southbound lanes, struck the rear of a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado and continued off the right side of the roadway before coming to rest.

The driver, identified as Tevin Marion, 29, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and his passenger, Darius Thompson, 38, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., were apprehended without further incident.

Marion was incarcerated at the Clinton County Jail and charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a felony of the third degree. Marion was also charged with no operator’s license, no safety belt and failure to control, all misdemeanors. He also had an active felony warrant.

Marion faces additional OSHP charges in Knox County for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He also faces additional charges stemming from the incidents with the other agencies prior to OSHP’s involvement.