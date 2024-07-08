Clinton County Jr. Fair Queen & court introduced

The Clinton County Fair introduced the winners of its Jr. Fair Queen and Court, as well as individual champions in various categories. The young winners were selected in May and have been preparing for their new roles.
Anna Davis was crowned as the Fair Queen, with McKinzey DeBord and Carolyn Koch serving as her court.
In the individual categories, the winners were:
Lamb and Fleece: Hayden Shumaker
Shooting and Sports: Makenzie Daniels
Canine: Caidance Lathem
Beef: Bella Earley
Poultry: Serenity Roth-Powers
Goat: Isabelle Coates
Pork Industry Queen: Aubrie Panetta
Pork Industry Princess: Carlie Panetta
The Jr. Fair Queen and Court, along with the category-specific queens and kings, play a vital role in representing the fair and its values. They engage with the community, participate in events, and serve as role models for other young fair-goers.