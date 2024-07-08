Clinton County Jr. Fair Queen & court introduced

The 2024 Clinton County Junior Fair Queen & Court crowned in May. From left: Jr. Fair Court member Carolyn Koch, Jr. Fair Queen Anna Davis (center), and Jr. Fair Court member McKinzey DeBord. Clinton County Ohio 4-H Facebook From left to right, Jr. Fair Board Member Ava Wright, Pork Industry Princess Carlie Panette, Pork Industry Queen Aubrie Panetta, Lamb and Fleece representative Hayden Shumaker, Shooting and Sports representative Makenzie Daniels, Canine representative Caidance Lathem, Beef representative Bella Earley, Poultry representative Serenity Roth-Powers, Goat representative Isabelle Coates, Carolyn Koch, serving as court, and Junior Fair Queen Anna Davis.

The Clinton County Fair introduced the winners of its Jr. Fair Queen and Court, as well as individual champions in various categories. The young winners were selected in May and have been preparing for their new roles.

Anna Davis was crowned as the Fair Queen, with McKinzey DeBord and Carolyn Koch serving as her court.

In the individual categories, the winners were:

Lamb and Fleece: Hayden Shumaker

Shooting and Sports: Makenzie Daniels

Canine: Caidance Lathem

Beef: Bella Earley

Poultry: Serenity Roth-Powers

Goat: Isabelle Coates

Pork Industry Queen: Aubrie Panetta

Pork Industry Princess: Carlie Panetta

The Jr. Fair Queen and Court, along with the category-specific queens and kings, play a vital role in representing the fair and its values. They engage with the community, participate in events, and serve as role models for other young fair-goers.