Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy set to perform at fair Wednesday

Sean Poole, an award winning country music artist, is scheduled to perform with his band at the Clinton County Fair this Wednesday from 7-10 p.m. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Award winning, multi-nominated, CMA member, country music artist Sean Poole will be performing with his band, Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy, at the Clinton County Fair this Wednesday from 7-10 p.m.

Poole is an acclaimed country music artist from Greenfield, according to a news release. He performs a wide variety of songs, but his roots run deep in traditional country.

Poole’s talent has not gone unnoticed in the industry. In 2024, he was featured in “Nashville Voyager Magazine,” nominated for five International Red-Carpet Awards in Europe, and nominated for three Josie Music Awards, held at the Grand Ole Opry, including “Emerging Artist of the Year,” “Vocalist of the Year for Traditional/Classic Country,” and a song writers achievement award for his new single, “Musician’s Anthem,” which is available on streaming platforms.

In 2023, he was featured in “Canvas Rebel Magazine,” was awarded a Fair Play Country Music Award, was nominated for six International Red-Carpet Awards in Holland, and was also nominated for a Josie Music Award for Male Vocalist of the Year for Traditional Country held at the Grand Ole Opry and released his second CD. In 2022, he was featured in “Nashville Voyager Magazine” and released his first CD.

Poole has averaged 100 shows or more for the last two years and is now booking for 2025. He can be found performing every week either solo, or with his band, Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy. His booking manager, Angel Poole, can be reached by calling or texting 740-606-6310.