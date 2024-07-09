1st Clinton County Sports Memorabilia and Trading Card Show set for Aug. 3

The Clinton County Sports Memorabilia and Trading Card Show will be held Aug. 3 at the Expo Center on the Clinton County Fairgrounds.

Bengals legend David Fulcher will at the show signing autographs on purchased Bengals gear. Fulcher has a charitable foundation (fulchersforlife.com).

The show will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is the first in a series of memorabilia and trading card shows. More show dates will be announced closer to the show.

Food will be available on site. There will be free parking and free admission.

Dealers are able to set-up their tables beginning at 9 a.m.

For more information contact Ryan Briggs (937-302-8843) or Jason New (614-832-2131).