Spirk Soccer School at David R. Williams Park July 31-Aug. 3

The annual Spirk Soccer School will be held July 29 through Aug. 1 at David R. Williams Memorial Park.

The camp runs 6 to 9 p.m. each day.

Players involved in the Wilmington City Rec program receive a $15 discount.

Staff includes Spirk, the long-time women’s soccer coach at Wilmington College, and his son Benny, who played four years and served as captain on the Quakers men’s team. Benny also is the former head coach at Blanchester High School and now serves as an assistant coach at D’Youville University in Buffalo, N.Y. He owns the Dub Town Soccer Academy in Wilmington.