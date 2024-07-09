9-under par wins weekly senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of French Hatfield, Gary DeFayette, Dave Miller and Jeff Watson had a 9-under par 27 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Club.

The winners had an eagle on No. 17 and birdies on Nos. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9.

The rest of the field:

29-Bill Ross, Jack Carson, Gene Breckel, Jim Jones.

30-Rocky Long, Bruce Barrett, Marty Miller.

31-D Bullock, Fred Stern, John Faul.

31-Tom Ricky, Don Sicurella, Cliff Doyle.

34-Rusty Smethwick, Bob Vanzant, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright.