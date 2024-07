The Clinton County Jr. Fair dog show was held on Monday. Pictured are two costume class participants. Photos by Elizabeth Clark The Clinton County Jr. Fair dog show was held on Monday. Pictured are two costume class participants. Participants in the Cloverbud costume class. Ellie Jordan and he dog “Sarah” competing in the Rally Obedience class.

The Clinton County Jr. Fair dog show was held on Monday. Pictured are two costume class participants.

The Clinton County Jr. Fair dog show was held on Monday. Pictured are two costume class participants.

Participants in the Cloverbud costume class.

Ellie Jordan and he dog “Sarah” competing in the Rally Obedience class.