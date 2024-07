On Monday, the Clinton County Jr. Fair market turkey show and showmanship competitions were held. The grand champion overall turkey went to Logan Fugate. Photos by Phyllis Cocklin The reserve champion overall turkey was won by Ava Hester (right). She is pictured with Daphne Hester. Class winners from the market turkey showmanship competition were: Asher Adae, Natalie Adae, Warren Murphy, and Ava Hester.

