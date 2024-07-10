Free shoes to be distributed to Blanchester area seniors

Molina Healthcare of Ohio (“Molina”) is partnering with Samaritan’s Feet and Episcopal Retirement Services to provide more than 175 pairs of shoes to area seniors on July 31 in Blanchester. Seniors who register for the event will receive a new pair of lightweight, anti-slip, anti-skid, and easy-to-fasten shoes, according to a news release.

The event will be held at Westminster Court Apartments, 901 Cherry St., Blanchester, from noon to 2 p.m.

Fall prevention and well-fitting shoes are essential for seniors, a population in which almost 80% have foot problems, with inappropriate footwear being a major underlying cause. In addition to shoes, registered attendees at the event will receive a “Hope Tote” containing new socks, hygiene kits, information on fall prevention, and an encouraging message from a volunteer.

The event is part of Molina’s Stepping Ahead with Seniors series of shoe giveaways throughout Ohio. In 2023, Molina and Samaritan’s Feet gave away 2,475 pairs of shoes to Ohioans in need.

Seniors interested in registering to receive free shoes should call Episcopal Retirement Services with their name, gender, and shoe size at 513-271-9610.