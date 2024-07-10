Shumaker named beef showman of showmen

Hayden Shumaker (far left) was named the best senior showman and showman of showmen at the Clinton County Jr. Fair beef showmanship contest. Hayden also won showman of showmen in sheep, so she will be representing the sheep barn at the Showman of Showmen sweepstakes. Taylor Barton will represent the cattle barn in the sweepstakes contest. Other winners at the beef showmanship show were intermediate winner Carson Barton, junior winner Lucas Cochran, beginner winner Henslee Shumaker, and beef ambassador Bella Earley.

Photo by Phyllis Cocklin