World Equestrian Center 1st Summerfair special family events set July 10-14 and July 17-21

WILMINGTON — Mark your calendars because World Equestrian Center is starting off summer with a bang. The WEC has set an incredible lineup of events for its July I & II horse shows — aptly named the WEC Summerfair — at 4095 State Route 730.

All events are free and open to the public.

Submit your entries for the WEC July I & II horse shows, running July 10-14 and July 17-21, respectively. The prize list is available at www.wec.net.

Entries are open now and can be posted at www.horseshowing.com along with stall reservations, hay, feed and bedding orders as well as RV space reservations.

$5,000 Welcome Stake 1.35 m

Join us at the Jumper ring to watch horse and rider pairs compete head to head for top honors in the $5,000 Welcome Stake 1.35 m July 11 end of the show day at the WEC.

Movie at the Murphy: ‘Life in the Doghouse’

“Life in the Doghouse” tells the inspiring life stories of Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta and the remarkable work they do at Danny & Ron’s Rescue. Ten years and more than 10,000 dogs later, their unique approach to life and dog rescue will capture hearts and inspire millions to make the right choices when it comes to man’s best friend. July 11 at 6:30 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St., Wilmington. Cost is $5 per ticket with proceeds to benefit Danny and Ron’s Rescue

$2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby

Join us at the Main Hunter ring to watch talented Hunters contest a natural course with obstacles emulating those that may be encountered on the hunt field. July 12, end of show day. At Main Hunter Ring at World Equestrian Center. Free

Party at the Paddock Club

Join us for food and music from DJ Betic. July 12 at 6 p.m. at The Paddock Club at World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730, Wilmington. Free to attend.

$25,000 WEC Grand Prix

Head to the Jumper ring for thrilling equestrian sport in the $25,000 WEC Grand Prix where horse and rider pairs race against the clock with their sights set on a big win. July 13 end of day. Jumper Ring at World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730. Free.

$7,499 Futures Prix 1.30 m

Meet us at the Jumper ring for even more Jumper action in the $7,499 Futures Prix 1.30 m. July 13 end of day. Jumper Ring. Free.

Hot Rods & Horsepower Car Show

Show off your horsepower (the horsepower with wheels, that is) this week at the Hot Rods and Horsepower Car Show. Must purchase a raffle ticket to enter a car. Three winners will be drawn at random and each will receive a WEC Gift Card. July 13 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at front lawn, World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730. Cost: Entries $5 with proceeds to benefit the Wilmington Area Humane Society; spectators admitted free.

Wilmington Area Humane Society Pet Adoption

Find your new best friend at the Wilmington Area Humane Society Pet Adoption. Pets are eligible to go home the same day. July 13 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730, Wilmington. Cost: Free to attend; adoption fees vary.

BBQ Lunch

Hungry? Join us for a grill-out on the Paddock Club patio. July 13 from noon-3 p.m. at The Paddock Club at World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730. Cost: $12 per plate.

Zip Lining

Looking for something fun to do after the horse show? Join us on the lawn in front of the Paddock Club for zip lining! July 13 from 4-8 p.m. at front lawn, World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730. Free.

$5,000 Welcome Stake 1.35 m

Join us at the Jumper ring to watch horse and rider pairs compete head to head for top honors in the $5,000 Welcome Stake 1.35 m. July 18 end of show day at Jumper Ring at World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730, Wilmington. Free.

Movie at the Murphy: ‘Sylvester’

Charlie is a tough, determined teenager who is raising her two younger brothers herself — and trying to keep them out of the hands of court-appointed guardians. Her ambition in life is to train horses, and she starts with Sylvester, an unsophisticated Western bucking horse who does not look like the sort of animal you’d expect to see in the Olympic steeplechase trials. With the help of an old cowboy, Charlie takes the rodeo horse to the Olympic trials in Kentucky. July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St. Wilmington. Cost: $5 per ticket with proceeds to benefit the children of CCCAP Head Start.

$2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby

Join us at the Main Hunter ring to watch talented Hunters contest a natural course with obstacles emulating those that may be encountered on the hunt field. July 19 end of the show day at Main Hunter Ring. Free.

Justin Bryan in Concert

Justin Bryan is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Eaton, Ohio with a huge fan following. In December 2016 Justin had an impromptu audition at the world famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge in Nashville, where he was hired on the spot to perform daily on Broadway. With the support of his fans, Justin immediately moved to Nashville to pursue his dreams. Catch Justin live in concert at World Equestrian Center. July 19 at 6 p.m. at front lawn, World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730. Free.

$25,000 WEC Grand Prix

Head to the Jumper ring for thrilling equestrian sport in the $25,000 WEC Grand Prix where horse and rider pairs race against the clock with their sights set on a big win. July 20 end of show day at Jumper Ring at World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730. Free.

$7,499 Futures Prix 1.30 m

Meet us at the Jumper ring for even more Jumper action in the $7,499 Futures Prix 1.30 m. July 20 end of day. Jumper Ring at World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730. Free.

Ice Cream Social

Need to cool off from the Summer heat? Join us for an ice cream social 1-3 p.m. July 20 ringside at the Jumper ring, World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730. Free.

Inflatable Party

Jump for joy at the inflatable party 4-8 p.m. July 20 at front lawn, World Equestrian Center, 4095 State Route 730, Wilmington. Free.

