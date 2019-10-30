Banner year for Clinton-Massie Marching Band

The Clinton-Massie Marching Band has had an outstanding year, and concludes its competition season at the Ohio Music Educators Association State Finals on Sunday.

The marching band is proud to be attending the State Finals for the fourth consecutive year, with their performance set for 3:15 p.m. in the University of Dayton’s Welcome Stadium.

The Clinton-Massie Marching Band, under the direction of Band Director Christin McClain, qualified for State Finals at both the Loveland and Turpin band competitions. Marching bands qualify for State Finals by receiving an overall Superior rating by seven adjudicators.

The Clinton-Massie Marching Band also received various awards at local competitions, including overall “Small School/Class Band C” Grand Champion at the Circleville Band Competition. They also brought home First Place Class B, Best Guard, and Best Percussion at Circleville.

The band received Second Place at the Loveland Invitational competition and Third Place at the Piqua Invitational competition.

They finished the regular season at the Turpin Invitational, receiving First Place, Best Guard, and Best Percussion.

The 2019 Clinton-Massie Marching Band competition show is titled “Flight.” Field Commander is senior Olivia Swicegood and assistant field commander is senior Erika Keller.

