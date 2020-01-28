Posted on by

Clinton County GOP gathers

The Clinton County Republican Party held its annual Century Club dinner Monday evening at the Spillway Lodge. From left are Dan Mayo, Colleen Fear, Shane Wilkin and Tim Rudduck.

The Clinton County Republican Party held its annual Century Club dinner Monday evening at the Spillway Lodge. From left are Dan Mayo, Colleen Fear, Shane Wilkin and Tim Rudduck.


Jim Gumley photos

From left are Dan Mayo, Kerry Steed and Bill Marine.


Jim Gumley photos

From left are Jonathan McKay, Brian Shidaker and Shelby Boatman.


Jim Gumley photos

Kelly Hopkins, left, and Jonathan McKay.


Jim Gumley photos

Mike McCarty, left, and Jeff Linkous.


Jim Gumley photos

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague speaks to the attendees.


Jim Gumley photos

Valerie and Kerry Steed.


Jim Gumley photos

From left are Becky Williams, Tanya Snarr and Brandi Slaga.


Jim Gumley photos

From left are George Cook, Lois Allen, Mike McCarty, Barb Davis and Patty Cook.


Jim Gumley photos

From left are DD and Tom Breckel, Jeff Linkous and Tim Inwood.


Jim Gumley photos

Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague speaks at the Clinton County Republican event. From left are State Sen. Bob Peterson, State Rep. Shane Wilkin, Clinton County GOP Chairman Tim Inwood, and guest speaker, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague.


Jim Gumley photos

