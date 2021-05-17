WILMINGTON — Rod’s Project Farm Market and Trade Days will be held at the Clinton County Fairgrounds 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22.

The family-friendly event is open to the public with vendors selling home decor items, crafts, antiques, clothing/jewelry, a live custom-iron forge and more. Food trucks and Kona Ice will be on-site to provide beverages, sweet concessions, and lunch items.

The Clinton County 4-H horse program will be presenting a horse show as part of the Tri-County Show Series.

Additionally, Chazziz Entertainment will host a car show event “open to anything on wheels” with prizes awarded.

Admission is free, but a $5 donation is welcome the day of the event.

Rod’s Project is a non-profit organization founded by classmates of, and in memory of, Rod Danes. The organization provides individual scholarships and organization funds to East Clinton students participating in agricultural-focused organizations like Future Farmers of America and 4-H.

For more information about Rod’s Project and the Farm Market and Trade Days, go online to RodsProject.org .

