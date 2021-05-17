More busy times for Pork Pride 4-H

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, May 16 with 29 in attendance.

President Mikala Hatfield called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m. Gregary Achtermann led the Pledge of Allegiance and Taylor Garringer led the 4-H Pledge. Kai Alexander gave the Secretary’s Report and Stanley Chesney the Treasurer’s Report.

The Cloverbuds were released to work on a project. Randy Pinkerton went over Quality Assurance; everyone got their animal projects tagged in; royalty applications are due on Monday, May 17; 4-H Camp and Cloverbud Camp; Skillathon; Judges for 2021; Showmanship; and Premise ID’s.

Fundraiser and Community Service ideas were discussed. T-shirts and hoodies have been ordered.

Taylor Garringer is now the News Reporter for Pork Pride 4-H Club.

The group discussed that, if you need anything like someone to talk, etc., reach out to any advisor in the club. Also the group discussed being aware of your surroundings.

The members talked about their projects and how they were coming and discussed ideas for our booth at the Clinton County Fair.

Our 4-H article in the News Journal made the front page of the paper on Saturday, May 15. Great job members!

Fairfield FFA had their FFA Banquet on Friday, May 14. Jami Dailey received the FFA Alumni Scholarship, and Madison Bronner received a scholarship pin for maintaining good grades while also doing FFA this school year. Great job ladies!

The next meeting is at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 23 with Braydon Throckmorton leading the Pledge of Allegiance, Gregary Achtermann leading the 4-H Pledge, and Harper Furnish, Braydon Throckmorton and Terry Hatfield with demonstrations.

The meeting adjourned at 7:13 p.m.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/05/web1_composite-pic-1.jpg Submitted photos