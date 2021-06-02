CM, EC students awarded D.A.R.E. Scholarships from Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

Clinton County Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. and his staff presented the 2021 Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Scholarships to Abigail Schneider from the Clinton-Massie School District and Gracie Boggs from the East Clinton School District on May 18.

Each year the Sheriff’s Office presents a $1,000 D.A.R.E. scholarship to one student from each school district that participates in the D.A.R.E. program that is sponsored by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. The money for these scholarships is generated from the arrest and conviction of local drug dealers.

“We feel it is important to assist our youth in reaching their educational goals,” said Fizer. “Using funds forfeited as a result of a destructive lifestyle and turning them into a positive for these deserving students is a great investment in their future.”

Abigail Schneider will be attending the University of Cincinnati, majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

Gracie Boggs will be attending Wilmington College, majoring in Criminal Justice.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office wishes both great success in achieving their educational goals.

