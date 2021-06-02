Locals named to SSCC president’s list, dean’s list

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for full-time students’ academic excellence for spring semester 2021.
Clinton Countians honored include:
President’s List (4.0)
Wilmington: Chloe Miller, Austin Flanigan, Danielle Hibbs, Matthew Smith, Lyla McAllister, Emily Mendell, Sydney Walls; Sabina: Joseph Elliott, Morgan Sheridan; Clarksville: Tara Bergfeld; Reesville: Matthew Moskal.
Dean’s List (3.5 & up)
Wilmington: Devin Walt, Joshua Cox, Samuel Ahrmann, Vicki Hutchens.