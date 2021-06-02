Locals named to SSCC president’s list, dean’s list

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for full-time students’ academic excellence for spring semester 2021.

Clinton Countians honored include:

President’s List (4.0)

Wilmington: Chloe Miller, Austin Flanigan, Danielle Hibbs, Matthew Smith, Lyla McAllister, Emily Mendell, Sydney Walls; Sabina: Joseph Elliott, Morgan Sheridan; Clarksville: Tara Bergfeld; Reesville: Matthew Moskal.

Dean’s List (3.5 & up)

Wilmington: Devin Walt, Joshua Cox, Samuel Ahrmann, Vicki Hutchens.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/06/web1_SSCC-logo.jpg