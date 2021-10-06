Clinton County Community Band strikes up again as HoliDazzle nears

WILMINGTON — After two years of no performances, the Clinton County Community Band is striking up for the holiday season. But they still need a few more members.

Eric Stanton, the band’s director, told the News Journal that restarting the band is more than a great diversion, it’s brought a great sense of rejuvenation.

“It means a great deal,” said Stanton. “It’s hard to put into words what it means for the group and me.”

He said coming back for a HoliDazzle concert at the Murphy Theatre will bring a sense of joy and celebration to the community.

Stanton said that for varying reasons, 10-15 members couldn’t return. So, they’re in need of some new members.

“We’re definitely in need of percussionists, and really any community member who plays a band instrument who wants to get involved can join,” he said.

Ideally, the band would have about 20-25 regular members to at least 30 members.

“We’re not going to turn anyone away who has skills required (high school level at least) … we’d certainly love to get up to 30 members,” he said. “The concert is in no danger of not happening; we’re playing. But our numbers have dwindled, so it’s recruitment time again.”

He says being a part of the band is a great way to be a part of the community and its festivities.

In a previous article on the community band around the time it last played, Shelley Keiter, who plays clarinet with the band and is an officer for them, says she’d like to see more join the group.

“The last two years, we haven’t had any other group out there playing for the Fourth. So, we’re kind of the main source of entertainment, meaning we’ve had a more attentive audience,” she said.

Another officer, Dannie Sollars, a baritone horn player, had stated, “It’s an excellent opportunity to play challenging music, meet new people, and contribute to the performing arts in our community.”

Anyone who is interested in joining should contact Eric Stanton at stantonea1@gmail.com . Rehearsals are from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wilmington High School band room.

The group during a 2018 rehearsal. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_rehearsal-2018.jpg The group during a 2018 rehearsal. Eric Stanton leads the Clinton County Community Band during a HoliDazzle performance in 2019. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2021/10/web1_concert-2019.jpg Eric Stanton leads the Clinton County Community Band during a HoliDazzle performance in 2019.