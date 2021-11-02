Wilmington City Schools tax defeated; Sugar Grove Cemetery tax passes

Wilmington City Schools district voters rejected a renewal of an existing 1 percent income tax, with rounded results showing 52.4 percent opposed to 47.7 percent in favor.

But across Clinton County, voters supported three proposed tax increases on Tuesday’s ballots, while also continuing to back current tax issues by renewing them.

In a special congressional off-year election, Sabina native and Republican Mike Carey easily carried Clinton County over Democrat Allison Russo. As of press time, the Associated Press had not called the congressional race district-wide.

Below are the unofficial Clinton County vote numbers.

ISSUES

• Clinton County Senior Services Renewal & Increase

For — 4,484

Against — 2,967

• City of Wilmington Additional (cemetery)

For — 901

Against — 790

• Chester Township Renewal & Increase (fire & EMS)

For — 309

Against — 203

• Washington Township (adoption of county zoning)

For — 199

Against — 268

• Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties Renewal

For — 4,570

Against — 2,848

• Clinton County Combined Health District Renewal

For — 4,631

Against — 2,783

• Wilmington City Schools District Renewal

For — 1,706

Against — 1,874

• Blanchester-Marion Township Joint Fire District Renewal

For — 660

Against — 198

• Village of Blanchester Renewal (parks & rec)

For — 353

Against — 257

• Clinton Highland Joint Fire District Renewal

For — 392

Against — 134

• Village of Midland Renewal (3 mills)

For — 15

Against — 12

• Village of Midland Renewal (1 mill, police)

For — 16

Against — 11

• Village of Port William Renewal

For — 19

Against — 10

• Wayne Township Renewal (cemeteries)

For — 147

Against — 56

CONTESTED CANDIDATES

Congress (15th District)

5,880 Mike Carey (R)

1,610 Allison Russo (D)

Blanchester Village Council

(4 seats available)

422 Reilly Hopkins (R)

162 James Constable (I)

246 William Garner (I)

410 Tyler McCollister (I)

218 Joshua Parks (I)

136 Write-in

East Clinton Board of Education

(3 seats available)

826 Robert Carey

605 Linda Compton

717 Kelli DeBold Jamison

352 Shane Walterhouse

Green Township Trustee

(2 seats available)

184 Michael Ledford

109 Bryan Linkhart

140 Ralph Parks

160 Lewis Thornburg

235 Brandon Woodruff

Wayne Township Trustee

(2 seats available)

119 Bryan Floyd

129 Steven Kenny

95 Tim Starkey

Wilson Township Trustee

(2 seats available)

73 Andrew Kenney

79 Paul Whittington Jr.

58 Kyle Woodruff

