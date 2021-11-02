Wilmington City Schools tax defeated; Sugar Grove Cemetery tax passes

Wilmington City Schools district voters rejected a renewal of an existing 1 percent income tax, with rounded results showing 52.4 percent opposed to 47.7 percent in favor.
But across Clinton County, voters supported three proposed tax increases on Tuesday’s ballots, while also continuing to back current tax issues by renewing them.
In a special congressional off-year election, Sabina native and Republican Mike Carey easily carried Clinton County over Democrat Allison Russo. As of press time, the Associated Press had not called the congressional race district-wide.
Below are the unofficial Clinton County vote numbers.
ISSUES
• Clinton County Senior Services Renewal & Increase
For — 4,484
Against — 2,967
• City of Wilmington Additional (cemetery)
For — 901
Against — 790
• Chester Township Renewal & Increase (fire & EMS)
For — 309
Against — 203
• Washington Township (adoption of county zoning)
For — 199
Against — 268
• Mental Health Recovery Services of Warren & Clinton Counties Renewal
For — 4,570
Against — 2,848
• Clinton County Combined Health District Renewal
For — 4,631
Against — 2,783
• Wilmington City Schools District Renewal
For — 1,706
Against — 1,874
• Blanchester-Marion Township Joint Fire District Renewal
For — 660
Against — 198
• Village of Blanchester Renewal (parks & rec)
For — 353
Against — 257
• Clinton Highland Joint Fire District Renewal
For — 392
Against — 134
• Village of Midland Renewal (3 mills)
For — 15
Against — 12
• Village of Midland Renewal (1 mill, police)
For — 16
Against — 11
• Village of Port William Renewal
For — 19
Against — 10
• Wayne Township Renewal (cemeteries)
For — 147
Against — 56
— — — — —
CONTESTED CANDIDATES
Congress (15th District)
5,880 Mike Carey (R)
1,610 Allison Russo (D)
Blanchester Village Council
(4 seats available)
422 Reilly Hopkins (R)
162 James Constable (I)
246 William Garner (I)
410 Tyler McCollister (I)
218 Joshua Parks (I)
136 Write-in
East Clinton Board of Education
(3 seats available)
826 Robert Carey
605 Linda Compton
717 Kelli DeBold Jamison
352 Shane Walterhouse
Green Township Trustee
(2 seats available)
184 Michael Ledford
109 Bryan Linkhart
140 Ralph Parks
160 Lewis Thornburg
235 Brandon Woodruff
Wayne Township Trustee
(2 seats available)
119 Bryan Floyd
129 Steven Kenny
95 Tim Starkey
Wilson Township Trustee
(2 seats available)
73 Andrew Kenney
79 Paul Whittington Jr.
58 Kyle Woodruff