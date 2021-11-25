Posted on by

Unified Christian Men’s Chorus giving Dec. 5 Christmas concert

A recent photo of the Unified Christian Men’s Chorus, plus a ladies quartet.

WILMINGTON — The Unified Christian Men’s Chorus will give a Christmas concert on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. at the Wilmington Church of Christ.

This hour-long concert will feature traditional Christmas carols with audience participation, as well as other Christmas selections.

These selections will be presented by a ladies quartet, a male octet (eight vocalists), and solos by Troy Roush and Steve Wages.

“If you like Christmas music, you will really enjoy this program,” a spokesperson said.

The church is located at 909 West Locust Street in Wilmington. The entrance is at the rear, next to the main parking lot.

