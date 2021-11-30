College launching Hybrid Master of Organizational Leadership program; virtual info session Thursday evening

WILMINGTON —Wilmington College’s new Master of Organizational Leadership (MOL) program offers a graduate degree designed to enhance one’s abilities and opportunities for management careers in fields ranging from human resources and public relations to social and community services, fundraising and organizational development.

A virtual information session is planned for 6 p.m. Thursday (Dec. 2) at www.wilmington.edu/cinci-virtual .

MOL complements the career paths of those expecting to assume increasingly influential roles in the development and effectiveness of their workplaces. The program launches in January at Wilmington College Cincinnati, located on the campus of Cincinnati State Technical and Community College.

Dr. Brenda Kraner is directing the new program, which represents the third offering in graduate studies started at WC during the 2021-22 academic year. It complements a Master of Science in Athletic Training begun in August and a Master of Science in Occupational Therapy also starting in January. Both of those are based at WC’s main campus.

Kraner, who brings to the position 30 years of experience in workplace development, said that, regardless of one’s area of expertise, earning an MOL degree will help them grow in their fields.

“Leadership skills transcend all industries,” she said. “The Master of Organizational Leadership helps people become more agile, adaptable and resilient in an ever-changing and unpredictable workplace.”

The 33-credit-hour program takes a minimum of four semesters and features both in-person, online and accelerated classes and, with a rolling admission, students can enroll either on a full time or part time basis. It features a common core of courses, consisting of 15 semester hours, designed to cover content that is vital to understanding organizations and business practices at the graduate level.

Also, students will pursue an organizational transformation track that includes a mindfulness approach. This is integrated across curriculum and intended to increase self-awareness and build the capacity for empathy, compassion and ethical action.

Kraner, who will teach a course in Organizational Behavior, added, “The concept of organizational leadership applies wherever you are in your life and whatever career you’re in. The ways in which leaders get things done make all the difference.”

Kraner is the daughter of Wilmington College’s former academic dean, the late Robert Frey, who held that position from 1984 to 1991. She graduated from Wilmington High School and went on to earn a Ph.D. from The Ohio State University. She most recently directed Wright State University’s undergraduate program in organizational leadership.

More information is available on WC’s website at https://www.wilmington.edu/graduate-studies/organizational-leadership/ .

