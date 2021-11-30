Why shop out of town? Shops stocked up, busy during current $25 Days of Christmas, with Homespun Christmas set for weekend

Local shops and stores are busy as Clinton Countians peruse and purchase everything from crafts to Christmas gifts and decor to food to a variety of services during the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce’s $25 Days of Christmas. Pictured are Wilmington businesses Rome Jewelers, Strength & Dignity Boutique, and Alma’s Attic. For more on the participating businesses, promotions and giveaways now through Dec. 16, visit wccchamber.com or on Facebook “LocalFirstCC.” And the annual Homespun Christmas is set for Saturday at Denver Elementary as well as at homes, churches and businesses around Wilmington, then at many of those same homes, churches and businesses on Sunday.

John Hamilton | News Journal