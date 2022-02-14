COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Upcoming public events in Clinton County include:

Thursday, Feb. 17

• Blanchester community blood drive Thursday, Feb. 17 from 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. All registered donors receive the “Counting on You in 2022” long-sleeve t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Saturday, Feb. 19

• Hotel California — Eagles tribute band at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

• New Vienna Lions Club annual Pancake Day fundraiser 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 at the New Vienna Fire Station. All-you-can eat meal of pancakes, pork sausage, home-made biscuits and gravy, juice, milk and coffee — $6 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Tickets available from New Vienna Lions Club members or at the door. Also prizes and raffles.

Feb. 24-26

• Wilmington College Theatre play “12 Angry Jurors” Feb. 24, 25 and 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. Ticket reservations through Theatre Box Office weekdays 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. at 937-481-2267. Limited seating to ensure physical distancing; audience members required to wear facial coverings.

Saturday, Feb. 26

• “George Washington Carver and Friends”, a matinee performance for youth by Bright Star Touring Theatre, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .

• Meat Loaf Cook-Off at American Legion Post 49, 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington, 6-7:30 p.m. (or until food is gone). Dinner will include meat loaf. green beans, mac & cheese and roll for $6/person. Anyone who submits a meat loaf for judging (one person per meat loaf) will not be charged for their meal. Entertainment 7-11 p.m. by Josh Ferreira.

Tuesday, March 1

• Fat Tuesday Pancake Supper at Faith Lutheran Church 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 at 421 E. Vine St., Wilmington. Donations go to Youth Fund at the church to help with mission trips, youth events, youth camps, VBS and more.

Saturday, March 5

• Post 49 Auxiliary Chicken & Noodle Dinner 6-7:30 p.m. (or until sold-out) Saturday, March 5 at the post at 140 E. Locust St., Wilmington. Meal of chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls; $9/person. Plus monthly drawing and open jukebox.

Saturday, March 12

• “Love Letters” starring Amy Yasbeck and Steve Burnette — presented by, and marking the debut of, the Murphy Stage Company — is a one-night-only fundraiser performance at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 12 at the Murphy Theatre. The funny yet heart-touching play will be the return of Amy Yasbeck to her Uncle Charlie Murphy’s theatre.

Friday, March 18

• The Drowsy Lads “Post-St. Patty’s Day Hangover Concert” is at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18 at the Murphy Theatre. For more information or to reserve your tickets, visit www.themurphytheatre.org or call 937-382-3643 or email boxoffice@themurphytheatre.org .